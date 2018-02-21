Local stars make All-WHAC teams

GRAND RAPIDS - Cornerstone and Indiana Tech headline the 2018 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) men's basketball honors, grabbing all five of the individual honors. CU's Kyle Steigenga repeated as Player of the Year after leading the league with 20.9 points per game and became a four-peat First Team All-Conference selection. Teammate Sam Vander Sluis was voted as Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his 12.9 rebounds per game and 2.28 blocks per game averages. Indiana Tech's Darren Grove made a huge impact his first year with the team averaging 15.23 points and 8.9 rebounds to earn Newcomer of the Year
Golden Eagles head coach Kim Elders picked up his sixth Coach of the Year award for guiding Cornerstone to its 10th conference title. Indiana Tech head coach Ted Albert was chosen as the Champions of Character Coach for his commitment to the five core character values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.
First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team, and All-Freshman Team were named. All-Academic (juniors or above in academic standing with 3.25 cumulative GPA) and Champions of Character Team (one player from each school who best exemplifies the five core character values) were also announced.
First Team All-Conference
|
Name
|
Institution
|
Class
|
Pos
|
Arsenio Arrington
|
SR
|
F
|
*Sadeeq Bello
|
SR
|
G
|
Michael Bradshaw
|
SR
|
G
|
Darren Groves
|
JR
|
F
|
Justin Nafso
|
JR
|
G
|
Jason Penn
|
SR
|
F
|
Dylan Phair
|
JR
|
G
|
Joshua Reynolds
|
SO
|
G
|
^Kyle Steigenga
|
SR
|
F
|
Joel Wincowski
|
JR
|
G
|
*Sam Vander Sluis
|
JR
|
C
* repeat selection from 2016-17
^ repeat selection from 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17
