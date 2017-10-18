Local WAHC basketball teams look for a jump

GRAND RAPIDS - Whether it be the men's or women's teams, Aquinas and Cornerstone basketball teams are looking to reach new heights.

For the Aquinas men, they want to do more than just make the national tournament. For Cornerstone, they want to win the title game this year, and not fall so close.

For the women, Cornerstone would like to be as successful as their male counterparts while Aquinas has a team that can make a run at the WHAC title.

With Davenport out of the conference and out of the way, all teams think they have a shot to reach their dreams.

