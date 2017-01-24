2 West Michigan race tracks now part of new series

Berlin Raceway

Two West Michigan race tracks will be part of a new racing series beginning this summer.

The inaugural Outlaw Super Late Model series begins at Kalamazoo Speedway on June 14. It then continues on July 8 at Berlin Raceway in Ottawa County.

The other races in the series will take place in Indiana and Ohio.

Drivers will be competing for $20,000 in prizes.

The series comes to an end on Sept. 16.

