2 West Michigan race tracks now part of new series

Two West Michigan race tracks will be part of a new racing series beginning this summer.
The inaugural Outlaw Super Late Model series begins at Kalamazoo Speedway on June 14. It then continues on July 8 at Berlin Raceway in Ottawa County.
The other races in the series will take place in Indiana and Ohio.
Drivers will be competing for $20,000 in prizes.
The series comes to an end on Sept. 16.
(© 2017 WZZM)
