Griffins fall in Chicago, series even at one game each

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
One person dead, another injured after double…May. 5, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
Suspect in Lowell horse barn fire arraigned for…May. 5, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
Local students take petition against budget cuts to D.C.May. 5, 2017, 11:34 p.m.