Hockey community holding another benefit for local ref battling cancer

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - The hockey community continues to fight for a beloved referee who continues to fight cancer.

Dave Rue ("Rooster") is loved by his fellow referees and the teams players he officiates. But, an ongoing battle with lung cancer has forced him off the ice, and off his full-time job.

To help him financially, Patterson Ice Center is hosting a fundraiser this Friday (January 27th). There will be an open skate from 8pm to 10pm. There will also be a craft show.

All proceeds go to Rue's medical bills and cancer awareness.

Admission is $5 for a single pass, $20 for a punch card.

Dave Rue's GoFundMe page

