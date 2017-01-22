WZZM 13's Jamal Spencer is Harlem Globetrotters' 'secret weapon'

WZZM 13 sports director Jamal Spencer with the Harlem Globetrotters on Sunday, Jan. 22 (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chauncy Billups, Isaiah Thomas, Ben Wallace and Dennis Rodman -- all great players with ties to Detroit, sort of like this guy: WZZM 13 sports director Jamal Spencer.

The Harlem Globetrotters welcomed Spencer as their "secret weapon" Sunday, Jan. 22, during his 31st birthday. He was an honorary player for the team as they took on the Washington Admirals at Van Andel Arena.

The game was for basketball fans of all ages, while the players did their signature trick shots and high flying dunks. They told us after the game, all the shows and all the games are for their most important fans: the youngest kids.

According to their website, this is the 91st year for the Globetrotters. The team has a total of 15 world records since 2000.

