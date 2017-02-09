LSSU snaps Ferris State winning streak

BIG RAPIDS, MICH. - The Ferris State University men's basketball squad had its 15-game win streak snapped on Thursday (Feb. 11) night as Lake Superior State pulled out a hard-fought 83-79 win before a large crowd inside FSU's Jim Wink Arena.

The visiting Lakers bolted out to an early edge and withstood a Bulldog rally down the stretch to earn the split in the regular-season series between the two divisional rivals.

With the win, LSSU moved into a second-place tie with Michigan Tech in the GLIAC North as both teams are now three games behind FSU in the standings with four games left in the regular-season.

Ferris State dropped to 20-4 overall and 14-3 in the GLIAc with the loss while LSSU improved to 14-7 overall and 11-6 in conference action.

Lake Superior State got a game-high 20 points from standout guard Akaemji Williams in addition to 18 points and 14 rebounds from center Michael Nicholson.

The Bulldogs received 17 points apiece from both junior guard Drew Cushingberry and sophomore center Zach Hankins, who added nine rebounds and six blocked shots in the setback.

FSU also received 14 points from junior guard Peter Firlik along with 10 by junior forward Noah King.

Both teams shot near 50% from the floor, but LSSU hit 13-of-22 (59.1%) three's to only four-of-20 (20%) by the Bulldogs. They also outrebounded FSU 35-30 for the game.

Ferris State managed to outscore the Lakers 44-26 inside the paint and 16-13 on the break, but LSSU owned a 13-7 edge in second chance scoring behind 11 offensive rebounds.

The Bulldogs will play their final regular-season road game on Saturday (Feb. 11) as FSU faces the Northwood Timberwolves in Midland starting at 4 p.m. (ET). FSU then plays its last three regular-season games back at home inside Wink Arena.



