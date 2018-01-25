Lumberjacks chip away from bad start

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks started the season on a 6-13 slide and were being outscored by 21 goals but then something clicked and the team rattled off seven straight wins and 10 of their last 13 games to get back above .500 on the year.

Coach John LaFontaine says the team was too aggressive to start the season and the young team needed to settle in to life in the USHL.

WZZM 13's Eric Lloyd has more on their turnaround so far.

© 2018 WZZM-TV