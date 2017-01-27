Lumberjacks cut down the Fighting Saints

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks scored on the first shift of the game and three times in the first 4:20, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints rallied back to tie the game before losing in a shootout Friday night.

After the Jacks grabbed the quick lead 38 seconds into the game on Matt Steeves’ 11th goal of the year, they would add goals from Mikael Hakkarainen and Andrei Svechnikov to make it 3-0 before the game was five minutes old.

On Svechnikov’s goal, a redirected Marcus Russell shot, Collin Adams picked up the secondary assist, his 100th career USHL point.

The Saints wouldn’t go quietly, though. After Jaxon Castor started the game, giving up three goals on five shots, rookie Evan Fear stepped in and played admirably, shutting down all 24 Muskegon shots he faced. Fear was playing in just his seventh USHL game.

Colin Theisen would get Dubuque on the board with 2:36 left in the first period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-1 after the first frame.

Neither team could break through in the second, as Fear stymied all 12 shots he saw and Muskegon goalie Keith Petruzzelli fended off seven Saint shots.

In the third, the Saints upped the pressure, outshooting the Jacks 14-6. Their work would pay off, as they broke through with a Quinn Preston power-play goal with 4:35 to play.

With the score now 3-2, the Saints would almost immediately tie it. At the 3:01 mark, Theisen forced overtime with his second of the night, and league-leading 20th of the season.

Frantic play ensued in overtime, but neither team would break through until the shootout.

After Will Smith, who won Saturday’s 10-round shootout, was turned away by Fear, Andrei Svechnikov netted a backhander over Fear’s left pad to make it 1-0.

Petruzzelli would first stop Cole Guttman and Zach Solow before Patrick Kudla missed the net with the game on the line.

Petruzzelli improves to 13-7-0 on the season, and has stopped 19 of 20 shootout attempts in his USHL career.

Fear will be stuck with the shootout loss despite his excellent play, and drops to 2-2-1.

Muskegon’s league-best USHL winning streak continues on to five games, while Dubuque’s four-gamer was snapped. The Jacks will have a chance to tie their franchise record with six straight wins tomorrow at 7:15pm against the Saints.

The game will be the final of the regular season between the two, with the series standing at 2-1 in favor of the Jacks.

Muskegon has now won eight of nine, vaulting them back into third place in the East. They are just one point behind the second-place Saints and four points behind league-leading Chicago.

Muskegon goals: Steeves (11), Hakkarainen (2), Svechnikov (18)

Muskegon assists: Kondelik (7), Petruzzelli (2), Garrett Van Wyhe (9), Anthony Del Gaizo (9), Russell (4), Adams (20)

