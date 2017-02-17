Lumberjacks get late goal to beat Youngstown

MUSKEGON, MI- The Muskegon Lumberjacks erased a 1-0 deficit, getting a late third-period goal from Austin Alger to beat the Youngstown Phantoms 2-1.

Alger, playing in his third game as a Lumberjack, scored his first goal for Muskegon with just 1:24 to play. It would hold up as the game-winner, giving Muskegon an important win that pulls them past Youngstown and into third place in the East.

Keith Petruzzelli, who gave up five goals in his last start against Green Bay two weeks ago, was excellent in net, stopping 31 of 32 Youngstown shots in the win. Petruzzelli was named the number one star, and picks up win number 14.

Andrei Svechnikov had another remarkable night, scoring a power-play goal and assisting Alger's game-winner primarily. Svechnikov now holds the team lead with 21 goals.

Austin Pooley got the scoring started, putting the Phantoms on top 1-0 in the second period. It was Pooley's 15th of the season, but Svechnikov's goal made it 1-1 after two periods.

Muskegon has now racked up seven come-from-behind wins, and improves to 14-5-2 at home.

For the first time since December 29th, the Jacks had more power plays than penalty kills. Muskegon went ⅕ on the power play and ⅔ on the penalty kill.

The Jacks host Chicago tomorrow for the first leg of a home-and-home that will wrap up Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15pm.



(© 2017 WZZM)