McDowell 'motivated' after falling in NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA - Malik McDowell wanted to be among the top three picks in the NFL draft.

He ended up being a top-three pick in the second round, landing in a spot where he can make an immediate impact.

The former Michigan State defensive lineman and Southfield native was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 35 overall on Friday, eschewing scouts’ pre-draft worries but falling well short of his personal belief that he should be a high first-round pick.

“I’m just real excited to be here, I don’t really know what else to say,” McDowell said on a teleconference from Detroit. “I didn’t cry, but the smile on my face – I’m smiling from ear to ear.”

A number of draft analysts and NFL talent evaluators considered the 6-foot-6, 295-pound McDowell one of the best defensive linemen in the draft based on physical skills. When asked by a reporter to describe his style, he answered “a dominant player.”

But concerns over his character arose during the NFL combine after he reportedly interviewed poorly with teams, and issues with his work ethic and ability to play through minor injuries raised red flags among scouts.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said McDowell is “gifted genetically” but “runs hot and cold.”

“When you watch him against Notre Dame, he looks like a top-15 pick. If you watch him against Northwestern, he looked like a top-15 pick. If you watched him against Michigan, he looked like a fourth-round pick,” Mayock said. “So I’ve had an awful lot of coaches say, ‘If we can just unlock the potential in this kid, we’ll have something special.’

“Pete Carroll has always done a great job of taking these kinds of guys and getting the best (out of them), whether he was at USC or Seattle."

In Seattle, he will be part of a defensive line that features ex-Detroit Lion Cliff Avril, former Michigan standout Frank Clark and Michael Bennett at defensive end. The Seahawks also took defensive tackle Jarran Reed out of Alabama in the second round of last year's draft but had a need for more depth on the interior of their front four.

“I’m motivated,” McDowell said. “Just ready to come down there and play for the 12th Man.”

McDowell played both inside at tackle and outside at end for MSU during its 3-9 finish, one in which he said had “a lot of downs” and was “a rough season.” He finished with 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games while dealing with injuries all season. That included a rib ailment early in the season and an ankle injury that forced him out of the Spartans’ final three games in 2016.

Some NFL scouts questioned the severity of some of his ailments.

“With a talent like that, you should not be a second-round draft pick. You should be a top-10 pick,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “He was a classic underachiever from midway through on to the end of the season.”

McDowell opted to bypass his final year of eligibility, finishing his MSU career with 7.5 sacks and 90 tackles over 36 games, including 24.5 for lost yardage.

MSU coach Mark Dantonio tweeted congratulations to McDowell, writing that “He will be a great one.”

Rounds 4-7 start at noon Saturday. Safety Montae Nicholson and a handful of other former MSU players could be third-day selections.

