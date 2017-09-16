Meet the 2017 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Mitch Albom shakes the hand of Oprah Winfrey on the set of her show, "SuperSoul Sunday" on OWN. The episode featuring Albom, a Detroit Free Press columnist, will air at 11 a.m.Sunday, Aug. 27. (Photo: Huy Doan/Harpo, Inc.)

Get to know the 2017 class for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame:

Mitch Albom

Columnist with the Detroit Free Press since 1985.He’s a 13-time Associated Press Sports Editors national columnist of the year and a 2013 inductee into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame. He received the Red Smith Award for lifetime achievement by APSE in 2010. He's also a best-selling author, philanthropist, playwright, musician and radio and television broadcaster. Nine of his books have sold more than 35 million copies in 45 languages worldwide.

Jon Jansen

Jon Jansen (Photo: Tom Pidgeon/Associated Press)

Two-time Michigan captain, including the 1997 national championship team. Earned first-team All-America honors by the American Football Coaches Association in 1998. Set a school record by starting 50 games, all at right tackle, during his four-year career. Big Ten offensive lineman of the year in 1998. Two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. Earned Michigan’s Big Ten Medal of Honor, given to the student-athlete that achieves the greatest proficiency in athletics and academics.. Played 11 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Washington Redskins and one with the Detroit Lions. The Redskins selected him 37th overall in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft. Was a standout tight end at Clawson High. Spent three seasons as a color analyst and sideline reporter for Big Ten Network (2011-2013). Currently co-hosts the Michigan IMG Radio Network’s pregame “Tailgate Show.” Co-owner of CrossFit Petoskey Gym.

Greg Kampe

Dec 21, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe reacts to a play during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. (Photo: Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports)

Beginning his 34th season as men’s basketball coach at Oakland University. Has a career record of 583-424 (.579). Third-longest tenured coach in NCAA Division I. Led Oakland to three NCAA tournament appearances (2005, 2010-2011), six league titles. Named National Coach of the Year in 2000 by CollegeInsider.com. Was inducted into the Oakland University Athletics Hall of Honor in 2012. Won the Sparky Anderson Community Excellence Award by CATCH in 2016.

Jim Leyland

Jim Leyland (Photo: Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press)

Managed the Tigers during a baseball renaissance that included four postseason appearances and two World Series berths. Won 700 games over eight seasons managing the Tigers. American League manager of the year in 2006. Signed by the Tigers in 1963 but never made it the majors as a player. Managed in the Tigers farm system from 1972-1981. Also managed the Pirates, Marlins and Rockies. Won 1,769 games over 22 years as a major league manager and was a three-time manager of the year. Managed Marlins to World Series title in 1997. Managed Team USA to title in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Currently serves as a special assistant with the Tigers.

Dean Look

Dean Look poses for a portrait with a Super Bowl XXVII ball on March 16, 2017 at his home in Okemos. Look is a former Chicago White Sox, NY Titans of the AFL, and Michigan State baseball and football player. Look was also an NFL official for 29 years (Photo: Julia Nagy, Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

Former Lansing Everett standout was a two-sport star for the Spartans and played professional football and baseball. Spent 29 seasons as an NFL official and worked three Super Bowls (1979, 1981, 1993). Was the side judge who signaled touchdown on Joe Montana’s famous pass to Dwight Clark in the 1982 NFC Championship game against the Cowboys. Played three games for the Chicago White Sox in 1961 and one game for the New York Titans in the American Football League in 1962. Inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007. Played football for Duffy Daugherty from 1957-59. Began college career as a halfback, but switched to quarterback in 1959. Earned first-team All-America honors by the Football Writers Association and Football News in 1959. Also named first-team All-Big Ten at quarterback. Was MSU’s leading punter in 1958-59 and MSU’s baseball team MVP and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 1958.

Andre Rison

Andre Rison, MSU, WR: Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers. (Photo: Amy Sancetta, AP)

Standout at Flint Northwestern was a part of two Class A state basketball titles in 1984-85. Left Michigan State as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (146), receiving yards (2,992) and 100-yard receiving games (11). A two-time All-Big Ten selection (1986, 1988), he led team in receptions in his final three seasons. Helped Michigan State to the Big Ten title and a 9-2-1 record as a junior in 1997. Had two catches for 91 yards in MSU’s 20-17 win over Southern Cal in the 1988 Rose Bowl. His 36-yard catch on a third-and-8 in the fourth quarter helped set up John Langeloh’s game-winning 36-yard field goal. First-team All-America by Gannett News Service as a senior. Led the Big Ten with 39 receptions, eight TDs and 24.6 yards-per-catch average. Drafted 22nd overall by the Indianapolis Colt in 1989. Was a five-time Pro-Bowl selection (1990-1993, 1997) and a first-team All-Pro selection in 1990 with the Falcons. Had 743 career receptions for 10,205 yards and 84 touchdowns over 12 pro seasons with the Colts, Falcons, Browns, Jaguars, Packers, Chiefs and Raiders. Caught a 54-yard touchdown from Brett Favre in the Packers’ 1996 win over the Patriors in Super Bowl XXXI. Also won a Grey Cup championship with the Toronto Argonauts in 2004 Inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Dennis Rodman

Former Pistons forward Dennis Rodman delivers the game ball before the start of the last game played at the Palace on April 10, 2017. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

Selected in the second round, 27th overall by the Pistons, in the 1986 NBA draft. The Worm became a contributing force and helped the Bad Boys to back-to-back NBA titles in 1989-1990. Was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. Two-time defensive player of the year (1990, 1991) Was a seven-time All-defensive first-team selection and a two-time NBA All-Star with the Pistons (1990, 1992). Won seven rebounding titles (1992-1998). NBA field-goal percentage leader in 1989 (.585). The Pistons retired Rodman’s No.10 during a halftime ceremony on April 1, 2011 at the Palace. Averaged 8.8 points, 11.5 rebound and 1.3 assists in 549 career games as a Piston. Set single-game team record with 34 rebounds in a game against the Pacers in 1991 The Pistons traded Rodman to the Spurs in 1993.

Jalen Rose

Point guard of Michigan’s famed Fab Five. Helped lead the Wolverines to consecutive national championship games in 1992-1993. Two-time All-America (1992, 1994). Set school freshman scoring record (597 points) and led the Wolverines in scoring in 1992 with 17.6 points a game. Played in the NBA for 13 seasons and was honored as the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2000. Helped Detroit Southwestern win Class A state titles as prep star in 1990 and 1991. The Prospectors were ranked as the No.1 high school team in the country by USA Today. Drafted 13th overall by the Nuggets in the 1994 NBA draft. Also played for the Pacers, Bulls, Raptors, Knicks and Suns. Averaged 14.3 points and 3.8 assist during his NBA career. Helped the Pacers reach the 2000 NBA Finals. Author and ABC/ESPN analyst. Executive producer of Fab Five, which became ESPN’s highest-rated documentary. Co-hosts Jalen and Jacoby, a national sports radio show on ESPN Radio. Established the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit in 2011.

