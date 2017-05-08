Meijer LPGA Classic sets high charity goals

Tour pro Cristie Kerr was on hand Monday, May 8, for the Meijer LPGA Classic media day festivities. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Meijer LPGA Classic is just over a month away and the tour and sponsor have big plans for this year's tournament: a fundraising goal of $1 million.

Tour pro Cristie Kerr was on hand Monday, May 8, for the event's media day festivities.

Returning is the Grand Taste tent, showcasing local foods and drink, and again it will be held Father's Day weekend. It's a change to last year that saw attendance spike at Blythefield Country Club.

The tour stop raises money for Mejier's Simply Give initiative that helps stock local food pantries. During the past few years the money raised has steadily increased, making organizers think a million-dollar goal is attainable.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV