Meijer Scholar Athlete: Amari Brown

KENTWOOD, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Amari Brown from East Kentwood.

Amari is the star point guard for the Falcons and a star student in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.

She says her senior year has been the toughest challenge, with the basketball season on top of her heaviest load of AP classes.

School didn't always come easy for Amari but she knew it could open doors in the future so, just like she did with her hoop game, she worked at it and got better.

"In elementary school it was kind of rough, so in middle school I worked to a 4.0 and it was something where I liked the feeling of being good in school and I realized high school could take me places academically so it's something I keep working towards," says Amari, "Everybody is going to fail a test and not get a good grade in a class but if you learn from that you don't really lose or you don't really fail."

