Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brooke Longergan

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brooke Lonergan

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brooke Lonergan

April Stevens , WZZM 7:44 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - This week's athlete is Brooke Lonergan from Grand Haven. 

Brooke is a two-sport star for the Buccaneers, excelling in cross country as well as lacrosse.

She holds a 3.6 GPA and is headed Barton College in North Carolina to play lacrosse and study exercise science so she can pursue a job in physical therapy.

She is also chairing the Cystic Fibrosis 5K in Grand Haven, encouraging others to never give up and strive for greatness. 

