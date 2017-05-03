Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brooke Longergan

Brooke Lonergan (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - This week's athlete is Brooke Lonergan from Grand Haven.

Brooke is a two-sport star for the Buccaneers, excelling in cross country as well as lacrosse.

She holds a 3.6 GPA and is headed Barton College in North Carolina to play lacrosse and study exercise science so she can pursue a job in physical therapy.

She is also chairing the Cystic Fibrosis 5K in Grand Haven, encouraging others to never give up and strive for greatness.

