Meijer Scholar Athlete: Emilee Paulin

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Coopersville's Emilee Paulin.

The senior is a captain on the Broncos competitive cheer team and has spent the past four years both on the sideline and in competitive cheer.

Her 4.0 GPA has earned her a full ride academic scholarship to Central Michigan University, where she plans to focus on her studies become a pediatrician.

For her, the school work comes much easier than the cheer leading.

"I think it has helped round me out so much. I don't think I'd be the person I am today without cheer because it has helped me make friends and it has made me more outgoing," says Emilee, "Studying comes super easy to me. I hardly ever study academics, it just clicks but tumbling I have to work at that every day."

