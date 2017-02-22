Meijer Scholar Athlete: Haley Griffin

HOLLAND, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Haley Griffin of Black River School in Holland.

Haley is currently on the basketball team but also runs cross country and plays soccer during the school year.

Haley , like many of our scholar athletes, has found the time and effort to balance a year round sports schedule to keep up her grades, with her GPA sitting above a 4.0 in her junior year.

Whether in sports or school, she strives to be the best at everything she does.

"I just try to go in 100% no matter what. Cross country was something I did initially just to stay in shape for other sports it was something where I didn't have a fall sport," says Haley, "I started really low and was the bottom of the pack but there's something about being able to work hard and become one of the top varsity runners is something I strived for."

