Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jaycie Bos

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Jaycie Bos of Calvin Christian High School.

The senior plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Squires and carries a 4.05 GPA in the classroom.

Jaycie plans to head to Michigan to study clinical laboratory science which is probably as difficult as it sounds.

But she is confident she will excel thanks to the time management skills she learned playing sports year round, now all that energy can be focused on her school work.

