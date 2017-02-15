Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jordan Walker

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Muskegon Mona Shores' Jordan Walker.

She was nominated and accepted before she was announced as a finalist for Miss Basketball thanks to her 3.9 GPA.

Walker will extend her education and basketball career at Western Michigan next year.

Her impressive stat lines every night come just a couple years removed from a devastating knee injury, a setback that taught her the patience and dedication she uses every day.

"Perseverance. I tore my ACL two summers ago and through that whole process I learned how to push through and how to trust," says Walker, "everything takes patience and things that are great don't come over night and when you work hard you can get great results."

