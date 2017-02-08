Meijer Scholar Athlete: Kylee Chesley

NEWAYGO, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Kylee Chesley of Newaygo.

The senior plays basketball and soccer now but also was all conference in softball earlier in school.

She now carries a 3.6 GPA, is the student council president and wants to go to school to play basketball and then study to become and orthodontist.

Through all her school work, practices and volunteer events, Kylee has understood the importance of putting forth a clean image, to secure her future and become a well rounded role model for others.

"I think the most important thing I've learned through athletics is everybody is always watching you and you have to be a leader on and off the court in the classroom and out of the classroom," says Kylee, "so everything you do you're representing yourself but also the school and the community so decisions are very important."

