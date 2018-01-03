Meijer Scholar Athlete: Lauren Marosi

GRAND RAPIDS - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Lauren Marosi.

Lauren is a junior with the Cougars and currently playing basketball but her best sport is lacrosse, where she has already earned a scholarship to Virginia Commonwealth University to play.

If she hadn't earned an athletic scholarship, she probably could have gotten it done academically with her 4.2 grade point average.

With a year and a half of high school left, Lauren isn't resting on what she has done, she is using the motivation as an athlete to continue to strive to be the best at everything she can.

