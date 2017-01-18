Meijer Scholar Athlete: Soraya Angell

BIG RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Soraya Angell from Big Rapids Crossroads.

is a senior basketball and softball player for the Cougars.

She carries a 3.7 GPA and a captaincy on the court.

Soraya comes from a big family of 7 children and she says that's where she gets the Competitiveness that fuels her on the court.

Then that experience in sports, propels her in the classroom and beyond.

"I've learned a lot of determination just in wanting to get things done because it's so easy to give up when it gets hard," says Soraya, "Last year was actually my first year of softball because I used to play soccer. It taught me to just persevere because my first year was really hard it just made me really realize how hard you have to work in order to get to something in your life."

