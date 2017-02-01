Meijer Scholar Athlete: Spencer Naffziger

GRANT, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Grant's Spencer Naffziger.

Spencer is a senior carrying a 3.98 GPA and team MVP for Grant's baaketball team.

Spencer stays busy around the year, playing tennis and baseball as well as basketball and refereeing and umpiring for youth leagues.

His hard work in high school should pay off with a future at Western Michigan University where he wants to study sports medicine.

To get there he has to finish a heavy course load this senior year as well as fitting in three sports.

"It's a challenge but you just find time when you can to do it at night when you get home from practice," says Spencer, "I do like to be the best at what I do, that's what I strive for."

