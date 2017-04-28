Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis picked No. 92 to Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA - Jourdan Lewis has heard a lot about reasons he won't be drafted high.

Now he gets to show why he deserved to be.

Michigan's two-time All-America cornerback was pick No. 92 by Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the NFL draft Friday.

He is the second Wolverine picked by the Cowboys. Taco Charlton went to Dallas in the first round.

Former Ohio State receiver Michael Thomas trolled Lewis earlier in the night asking who drafted Lewis as Lewis slid down the board. Lewis answered, saying the Cowboys once he was picked.

Lewis, from Detroit Cass Tech, was dogged throughout the draft process as being too small at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, the reason most draft experts place him as a nickel cornerback in the NFL.

But Lewis played on the outside in college and his technique was so strong, even occasionally against bigger, stronger receivers, that teams began throwing away from him.

As a junior, Lewis set a Michigan record with 22 pass break ups, enough to help him become an All-America. He wanted to graduate from college so he returned as a senior and, despite missing the first four games due to injury, when he returned, teams still feared him and avoided him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis allowed only four touchdowns while having six interceptions and 28 pass breakups in the the 186 passes thrown at him over his final three seasons.

PFF ranked him as the No. 24 overall player in the draft.

But the past few months may have hurt his stock from what it could have been. He played his worst games in years against Florida State in the Orange Bowl, beaten a few times for touchdowns or long gains.

At the NFL scouting combine, none of his skills stood out as he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash. A few weeks later, on March 15, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, accused by his live-in girlfriend. Lewis pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a trial in late July.

It's unclear if the legal uncertainty affected his draft stock because he had nearly six weeks to discuss it with teams and still was brought in by a number of teams on visits.

He is the first Cass Tech player drafted since Will Campbell in 2013 and could be joined by fellow Technician, U-M safety Delano Hill, a projected fifth or sixth round pick.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved