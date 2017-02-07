Michigan crushes Michigan State, 86-57, to split season series

Michigan guards Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. celebrate after a Walton three-pointer during the first half Tuesday at Crisler Center. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

All Michigan needed was a win.

Instead, the Wolverines got a rout in a game that may resonate for the rest of the season.

Needing any boost to recover from two deflating losses, U-M busted Michigan State in the first half and carried it after halftime, crushing the Spartans, 86-57, at Crisler Center.

Michigan guards Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. celebrate after a Walton three-pointer during the first half Tuesday at Crisler Center. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

Nine days after struggling to finish in East Lansing, losing by eight, Michigan hammered its biggest series beatdown in two decades since the Wolverines won by 29 in 1996, Tom Izzo’s first season on the bench.

Michigan (15-9, 5-6 Big Ten) understood that a loss and a sweep by MSU would have pushed its NCAA tournament hopes to life support so there was an urgency from the start.

Led by Derrick Walton Jr. latest explosive performance with 20 points – 20-plus points for the fifth time in the past seven games – and supplemented by Moe Wagner’s 19 points and six rebounds and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman’s aggressive 16 points, Michigan looked unstoppable.

Most of the damage came in the first half, building a 26-point lead, and primarily seizing on MSU’s mistakes, with a 30-7 edge in points off turnovers.

As hot as Michigan has been at moments this season, nothing has looked like tonight’s first half as Michigan busted open a 55-29 halftime lead.

Michigan started hot and stayed there the entire half, hitting 75% from the field, 72.7% from three-point range.

But more than the hot shooting – which was capped by a Duncan Robinson three-pointer at the buzzer for the Wolverines’ most prolific half of the season – it was the way U-M played.

Wagner (13 points) and Walton (12), have shown that burst all season.

But seeing Xavier Simpson with five points in 6 minutes, six players with three-pointers and 12 assists, everything they tried was working.

The only blemish came after a highlight moment when D.J. Wilson’s power dunk turned into his explosion in Kenny Goins’ face, earning a technical foul and seat on the bench for the final 4 1/2 minutes.

But MSU’s Nick Ward handed one right back about 40 seconds later, trying to trip Wagner, and U-M, already leading by 14, kicked it up.

Michigan closed the half on a 14-2 run, looking like a team that shows up once every two weeks but when it does, watch out.

The offensive explosion overshadowed one of the more effective defensive halves for Michigan.

The Spartans shot the ball almost as well – 59%, still a problem for U-M – but committed 12 turnovers including four shot-clock violations, a sign U-M was getting to them at both ends.

