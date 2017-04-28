Michigan DT Chris Wormley drafted No. 74 by Baltimore Ravens

PHILADELPHIA - Chris Wormley’s dream is coming true.

The former Michigan co-captain was picked No. 74 overall (third round) by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL draft Friday night, capping his impressive five-year career.

Never the focal point and often the quietest leader on the team, Wormley’s steady progress turned him into one of the more unique defensive linemen in the draft.

“Had three blocked kicks on special teams, play recognition on the defensive line, I thought was excellent," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said after he was picked. "He’s 6-5 and nearly 300 pounds, plays the run extremely well. He’s never going to be a prolific pass rusher. He had some huge games, Michigan State, Iowa… Ohio State, five tackles and a sack. Productive player, gives you a little speed versatility…. Kid hustles."

Wormley continues the run of U-M defensive players to John Harbaugh’s Ravens in recent years. Linebacker Brennen Beyer joined the team in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and played in a few games last season. Defensive lineman Willie Henry was drafted by the Ravens in 2016.

Harbaugh not only has the connection to his brother, Jim, but U-M’s defensive line coach is Greg Mattison, his former defensive coordinator. All three of those players are defensive linemen.

“This guy carries his weight beautifully," ESPN's Todd McShay said. "He moves pretty well for a big guy, and he has heavy hands, This guy’s strong versus the run."

Though Wormley is 6 feet 5, 298 pounds, he’s not relegated to the inside. He had the versatility to play both the inside and outside defensive line positions and showed that as Michigan had three defensive coordinators in his final three seasons.

On a U-M team loaded with NFL talent, he was the Wolverines’ defensive lineman of the year, becoming an All-Big Ten first-team last season with six sacks and nine tackles for loss.

He was always viewed as strong against the run but his pass-rushing skills didn’t have the same praise.

"Chris Wormley is somebody that is made to be a five-technique at the next level," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast. "You're going to put him over a tackle, and you're going to ask him to sit there, hold the point of attack with your length and your strength and be able to push the pocket as a pass rusher…. Wormley is a really, really good value pick right here in the third round for another Harbaugh."

Wormley was the third Michigan defensive player taken in the draft, following first-rounders Jabrill Peppers (Browns) and Taco Charlton (Cowboys).

It's the most U-M defensive players taken in the NFL draft since 2007, when five were selected, including four in the first two rounds (47 picks.)

