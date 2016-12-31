Michigan loses to Florida State in the Orange Bowl, 33-32

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. - In a fitting parallel to its regular season, Michigan’s Orange Bowl effort came up just short.

The team that was four points from an undefeated regular season finished one point short in Friday’s Orange Bowl, losing 33-32 to Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michigan (10-3) made it interesting with two fourth quarter offensive touchdowns, but when it needed a stop in the final minute, the No. 2 defense in the country couldn’t get it.

Florida State (10-3) completed a touchdown pass with 36 seconds left, over U-M’s All-America cornerback Jourdan Lewis, to take the 33-30 lead.

U-M blocked the extra point and Josh Metellus returned it to make it a one-point game but U-M’s offense had nothing left on a potential game-winning drive and the Seminoles sealed it.

The No. 6 Wolverines came to the Orange Bowl week focused entirely on football, mimicking the success of last year’s bowl season.

Instead, the defense dug an early hole against No. 11 Florida State and, though the offense came alive late, the defense couldn’t hold.

The loss ends Michigan’s disappointing season, where the Wolverines reached No. 2 in the country in mid-November.

That there was hope in the final minutes was a surprise, given the way U-M's offense played most of the game.

Michigan’s freshman speedster Chris Evans gave Michigan its first lead of the game with 1:57 to play on a nifty 30-yard run, shaking a few Florida State defenders on his way to the end zone for the 28-27 lead.

U-M even converted a two-pointer to provide a three-point cushion, which turned out to be important as FSU marched in those final 2 minutes, buoyed by a 66-yard kickoff return.

After a game of offensive ineptitude, the Wolverines found their legs late in the fourth quarter.

Aided by a targeting call after a Florida State punt, quarterback Wilton Speight led the Wolverines 37 yards in seven plays, capping it with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Khalid Hill for the first offensive touchdown of the night.

Suddenly, the team that looked buried over and over had life again, trailing, 27-22, with 5 1/2 minutes to play.

Michigan entered the fourth quarter with hope, trailing by five points. At least briefly, until Florida State star tailback Dalvin Cook ripped it away with a 71-yard run.

That set up the Seminoles’ first touchdown since the first quarter and stole back U-M’s growing momentum.

FSU was suddenly back up by 12 points against a Michigan offense that hadn’t scored a touchdown all game. And, as good as the U-M defense was in stretches, it had already allowed two of its three biggest plays surrendered all season in the game. So the Seminoles were confident.

After a lackluster third quarter, highlighted by Michigan’s offense failing again in the red zone and settling for field goal, everything changed in an instant.

U-M’s suddenly stingy defense made a stunning play as linebacker Mike McCray picked off Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois at the 14-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown.

Even though Michigan’s offense couldn’t get in the end zone – it couldn’t even convert the two-point conversion -- its defense was able to, making it a game, trailing, 20-15, with 54 seconds left in the third quarter and adding some intrigue to the finish.

The defense surged the Wolverines back in the game. After allowing 201 yards in the disastrous first quarter, U-M allowed 69 yards total in the next two, setting up the fourth.

The wild first half was full of problems for the Wolverines as Florida State led, 20-6, at halftime.

It began before the game when Jabrill Peppers was ruled out with an injury, suffered apparently to his left leg during practice.

Then, drive by drive, Florida State showed its superiority.

A powerful four-carry, 40-yard Cook opening drive, ending with a touchdown.

A 45-yard bomb to Cook, burning McCray, showed the Seminoles could do whatever they wanted.

Even when Michigan pinned them deep and Francois threw from his own end zone, it was a busted coverage by U-M – Lewis had no safety help – and ended up as a 92-yard touchdown.

That was enough to put 20 points on Michigan’s vaunted defense.

Which was a major problem because the Wolverines couldn’t score a touchdown.

Michigan’s offense totaled 83 first-half yards but more painful was the red zone performance as the Wolverines twice got inside the 10-yard line – they started one drive on the one yard line – and settled for a pair of field goals.

Speight had chances in both end zones to connect for a touchdown but missed Jehu Chesson at one end and Amara Darboh at the other.

He was inaccurate and didn’t get much out of what he did throw, hitting 10 of 19 passes for only 60 yards.

But much of the credit needs to go the Florida State defensive line that was in his face the entire half.

As if the half wasn’t painful enough for U-M’s psyche, it became actually painful personally when tight end Jake Butt suffered an apparent knee injury with 10:48 left before halftime.