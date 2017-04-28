Michigan WR Amara Darboh picked by Seattle at No. 106

PHILADELPHIA - Michigan's Amara Darboh's extraordinary story received another stamp Friday night.

He was picked at the end of the third round when the Seattle Seahawks grabbed him at pick No. 105 overall.

The receiver who escaped the horror of Sierra Leone and eventually landed in Iowa was selected higher than anyone thought after steadily improving through his career and becoming an All-Big Ten second team pick in 2016.

"He comes into the year and it's supposed to be Jehu Chesson as the star, the go-to guy," ESPN's Todd McShay said. "And Darboh just keeps showing up and separated. Finding a way to get late separation and going up and making plays on the ball. Look at the body control and ability to make your feet go dead on the sideline. He got better and better as his career progressed. He takes to hard coaching. A tireless worker and a great blocker. Outside of elite top-end speed -- and he ran better than expected at 6-2, 215 pounds he ran a 4.45 at the combine. He doesn't have elite speed on tape but he's got everything else."

He became the sixth Wolverine selected in the draft and the fourth in the third round, joining Chris Wormley, Jourdan Lewis and Delano Hill in the third-round flourish. He also was Michigan's first offensive player selected in the draft after five straight on defense.

