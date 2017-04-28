Michigan's Delano Hill a third-round pick by Seattle Seahawks at No. 95

PHILADELPHIA - Delano Hill was Michigan's big Friday surprise.

The former U-M safety was picked by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 95 pick in Friday's third round of the NFL draft, becoming the fifth Wolverines defensive player selected in the first three rounds.

It was a big surprise because Hill was projected as a fifth- or sixth-round pick.

But he ran really fast at the NFL scouting combine as one of the top five safeties and that opened more doors, especially considering he proved his run-stopping ability with the Wolverines.

Hill was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree last year with 52 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a force fumble.

But he also showed coverage skills, making three interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown.

Detroit Cass Tech had a big night at the NFL draft with Hill following high school and Michigan teammate Jourdan Lewis, who went to Dallas at No. 92.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved