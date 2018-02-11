Miles Bridges' 3-pointer clinches MSU win vs. No. 3 Purdue, 68-65

EAST LANSING, MICH. - It was Miles’ Bridges’ moment. And it did not go quite as planned.

The star sophomore, the one who returned to Michigan State for big games like Saturday’s top-5 showdown with Purdue, caught the ball at the top of the key, then dribbled to his right. Then he improvised, shredding the script and lofting a high-arcing 3-pointer over Dakota Mathias, right in front of the Spartans’ bench and coach Tom Izzo.

“He was supposed to drive it and get fouled,” Izzo said later. “But if you’re from Flint, he said, ‘To hell with that, I’ll just jack a 3.’”

Breslin Center went quiet for a brief second. Izzo stood still, Bridges held his follow-through.

And then …

Splash. Roar.

Bridges’ swish with 2.7 seconds left completed the fourth-ranked Spartans’ rally from a 10-point first-half deficit with a furious second-half comeback, knocking off No. 3 Purdue 68-65 on Saturday afternoon in a matchup that lived up to the hype with critical Big Ten and national implications at stake.

“I just took what he gave me. I saw him back off, and that’s when I shot the 3,” Bridges said, admitting he did not know it was going in until he saw it hit twine. “I thought it was gonna roll around or something was gonna happen. But it went in.”

Tum Tum Nairn fouled the Boilermakers’ Vincent Edwards on the ensuing inbound pass, but he missed the free throw and the Spartans rebounded and were able to run out the clock after one more inbound pass.

MSU did not take a lead until there was 9:03 to play in the second half, with Bridges swishing a jumper from the top of the key. The sophomore finished with 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting, none bigger than his last bucket.

“It felt like a movie, those slow scenes at the end of the movie after a team goes through so much and they finally get that chance,” said fellow sophomore Cassius Winston, who added 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. “That’s what it looked like. He sized them up, the ball was in the air, and I was just watching it and it dropped. That was crazy.

“I’m just proud of him, how much he’s worked and how much time he put in for that opportunity right there. And he took full advantage of it.”

Isaac Haas scored a game-high 25 and Carsen Edwards added 14 points for Purdue, which did not make a 3-pointer after halftime and had just three turnovers, all in a three-minute second-half stretch.

The Spartans (23-3, 12-2) now get an edge over the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-2) in the Big Ten standings since it is their only meeting of the season. MSU is in second place behind No. 16 Ohio State, which beat Purdue on Wednesday and knocked off Iowa on Saturday night. The Buckeyes also beat MSU in their lone meeting of the regular season on Jan. 7. None of the top three teams will play each other again during the regular season, and Ohio State (22-5, 13-1) holds all tiebreakers because those two wins.

MSU hits the road for a pair of games next week, starting Tuesday at Minnesota (9 p.m./ESPN2), then travels to Northwestern on Saturday (2 p.m./Fox) before wrapping up its home schedule against Illinois on Feb. 20 and the regular season at Wisconsin on Feb. 25.

“We got some big games left, and all of ours are on the road,” Izzo said. “But at least we’ve given ourselves a chance. I’ve always said you want to be in a position in the last two weeks to mathematically win a championship.”

Izzo said the plan was to let Haas get his shots in single-coverage, and the 7-foot-2 senior made 12 of 22 attempts. He helped Purdue lead by double digits early by backing down Nick Ward and the Spartans’ other post players and hitting hook shots in the middle of the lane. His teammates also made six first-half 3-pointers.

MSU would get close and the Boilermakers kept edging back ahead until the Spartans ripped off six straight points on a pair of jumpers from Bridges and a Kenny Goins layup to take its first lead of the game with 9:03 remaining in the game. Breslin erupted when Bridges swished a jumper over Purdue’s Ryan Cline to put the Spartans ahead.

Haas kept the Boilermakers close by continuing to dominate in the paint, scoring four more points to pull them back into a tie briefly before Winston hit a long jumper to make it 61-59 with 5:07 to play.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored his only basket with 2:02 to play after Purdue tied it again, then the Boilermakers took a brief lead with back-to-back Haas hooks over Gavin Schilling.

But Goins hit a critical jumper to tie it again with 46.7 seconds to play, then Schilling got low and forced Haas to miss a hook with 26 seconds left. The Spartans called a timeout with 20.0 to play to draw up a play.

The plan was for Bridges to get the ball and go to the rim. Instead, he rose up and fired his fateful 3-pointer with Izzo standing directly behind him, watching the ball hang in the air for an eternity before going through the net as Bridges backpedaled down the court being chased by his teammates.

“Miles Bridges is our guy. Every team has to have their guy,” Winston said. “If it comes down to it again with a situation like that, we’ll put the ball in Miles’ hands, then that’s what we’re gonna do.

“We’re gonna live and die by Miles. So when he’s playing at a high level, that helps the team out a lot.”

