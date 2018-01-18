Minor league hockey team plays in front of zero fans

The Charlotte Checkers played in front of a crowd of zero fans Wednesday, Jan. 17 because of inclement weather. (Photo: Charlotte Checkers)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Many Michiganders are such seasoned winter drivers and avid hockey fans, that even if there were two feet of snow on the ground, a few thousand fans would probably show up to see the Grand Rapids Griffins.

But one of the team's American Hockey League counterparts can't say the same.

According to our TEGNA partners at WCNC, the Charlotte Checkers played a game Wednesday, Jan. 17 in front of zero fans. No, that's not an exaggeration. There was no one there.

The crowd goes wild for the start of tonight’s big game! #BehindClosedDoors2 pic.twitter.com/Anny3UOzxv — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 17, 2018

The team opted to close the game to the public to keep its fans off the roads, which were described as "trecherous." Reports show Charlotte saw anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow.

So why didn't they just postpone the game? Well the Bridgeport Sound Tigers were already in town. They play in Connecticut, and Deadspin reports it would've been too costly and inconvenient for them to return to Charlotte for a single game. Makes sense. They are on a minor league budget, after all.

Deadspin also reports that the Checkers average around 6,000 fans per game otherwise, which is pretty good for an AHL team. The loyal fans who already paid to see this game will get to exchange their tickets for another game.

Strangely enough, they still did a "Kiss Cam."

Across town, the Charlotte Hornets opted to play their regularly scheduled NBA game against the Washington Wizards.

