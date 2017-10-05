D-backs coach wore banned device in dugout during wild card game

Arizona Diamondbacks Ariel Prieto seen wearing what appears to be a smart watch -- banned from dugouts by MLB -- in the 2nd inning of the wild card game against the Colorado Rockies. Oct. 4, 2017. (Photo: Screenshot from TBS broadcast)

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS after winning their wild card matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

In the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday's wild game, just after Ketel Marte's triple that scored David Peralta to make it 4-0, the camera flashed to the D-backs dugout.

That camera shot caught coach Ariel Prieto wearing a smart watch -- a device Major League Baseball has banned from the dugouts.

According to the New York Post, MLB has seen the photo and is aware of the possible rules violation. The league, The Post's Joel Sherman writes, has "launched an investigation" into why Prieto would be wearing a smart watch.

The Diamondbacks issued a statement saying Prieto "feels terrible":

Ariel Prieto has assured us that this was a simple oversight and honest mistake. The watch he wore last night was absolutely not used in any way related to our game and we will make certain prior to the NLDS that it will not be an issue again. Ariel takes full responsibility and feels terrible that this has been a distraction of any kind.

The Boston Red Sox, just last month, were fined an "undisclosed amount" for using a smart watch to steal signs during a game with the New York Yankees.

According to a statement from MLB, the Red Sox broke rules because of the team's "use of an electronic device," not for the action of stealing signs.

"Our investigation revealed that clubs have employed various strategies to decode signs that do not violate our rules," commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr said.

Manfred said every team had been told that "future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks."

MLB would not comment on a potential investigation.

