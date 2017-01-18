Ex-Tiger Pudge Rodriguez makes Baseball Hall of Fame

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez (Photo: Julian H. Gonzalez DFP)

DETROIT, MICH - For the first time in a long time, a former Detroit Tiger has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, whose free agent signing in 2004 was the first step for a franchise that has become a perennial contender in the American League, was inducted to Cooperstown in his first try.

Rodriguez was one of three inductees, joining former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell and Montreal Expos outfielder Tim Raines. Rodriguez earned 76% of the vote. 75% is required for induction.

Rodriguez joined the Tigers on a four-year, $40 million deal prior to the 2004 season, which signaled owner Mike Ilitch’s opening of a pocketbook that has yet to close.

Rodriguez joins Johnny Bench as the only catcher to be voted in on his first try.

The Tigers improved drastically the next year and two seasons later, advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1984. They lost in five games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In Detroit, Rodriguez hit .298 in parts of five seasons. He was a four-time All-Star and was an instrumental part of the team ushering in a nucleus of high-priced free agents like outfielder Magglio Ordonez.

With induction, Rodriguez is the first former Tiger to get inducted into the Hall of Fame since Al Kaline in 1980. Shortstop Alan Trammell and second baseman Lou Whitaker had previously been snubbed by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The Tigers have had 19 Hall of Famers play for them.

Rodriguez, 45, is in the conversation of the greatest catchers in baseball history.

In his 21-year career, Rodriguez hit .296 with 311 home runs and 127 stolen bases.

Signed by the Texas Rangers as an amateur free agent in 1988, he skyrocketed to stardom early on, making 10 consecutive American League All-Star appearances from 1992-2002. He won the AL Gold Glove Award at catcher in each of those seasons.

Rodriguez’s best season was in 1999, when he won the AL Most Valuable Player award, hitting .332 with 35 home runs and 113 RBI.

