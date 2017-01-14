Ace Justin Verlander says he's 'too old' for Detroit Tigers rebuild

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Turner Field. (Photo: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT - Justin Verlander is 33 years and 229 days old.

He’s not that old.

But the Detroit Tigers ace right-hander – a 12-year major league veteran – is old enough in baseball years to know that he doesn’t really want to be part of a rebuilding process.

“Would it have been upsetting for me if we started trading away everybody?” he told MLB Network Radio on Friday morning. “I’m too old to be part of a rebuilding process.

“But they kept saying, wholeheartedly, ‘We’re not doing a rebuild. We’re trying to make smart baseball decisions and if we can’t make those decisions then we’re not going to just blow up the team for the sake of salary.”

Verlander was speaking from the Diamond Resorts Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, and said while he thought about his name being bandied about in trade rumors this off-season, he would prefer to remain and win in Detroit.

“It was interesting hearing about it,” he said. “That gets your wheels spinning a little bit. Detroit is where I grew up. I’ve been there my whole career, which nowadays is pretty rare.”

It was far-fetched to imagine the Tigers trading Verlander, the anchor for their starting rotation, at a time in which the team still has visions of competing in the American League Central.

“We were one game away from going to the playoffs,” he said. “When you look at it that way, it’s pretty hard to dismantle that team. There’s a long way left to go in the off-season, but it seems as though we’re in the direction of keeping the nucleus of guys together, which I’m excited about.”

Detroit Free Press