Detroit Tigers end losing streak with 7-3 win over Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila (left) reacts with second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) after scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT - As the bottom of the fourth inning began, the rain stopped.

But the Tigers did their best to keep it coming. It wasn’t powerful, it wasn’t pretty, but batter after batter early in the frame, they kept dropping balls into the outfield.

And by the time the inning ended, the team had the offensive breakthrough it had been looking for the past four games.

The Tigers batted around in the fourth, scoring four runs on five hits, providing right-hander Jordan Zimmermann with sufficient support in a 7-3 win over the White Sox at Comerica Park.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak and pulled the team to the .500 mark on the season.

Justin Upton led off the inning with a single. Alex Avila – who has been the team’s most consistent hitter as of late – followed with a single. Jim Adduci drove Upton in on a double. John Hicks drove Avila in on a single. Nick Castellanos got in on the act a few batters later with a RBI single.

On 14 pitches from White Sox righty Miguel Gonzalez, the Tigers batted around.

The fourth inning run support was enough for Zimmermann, who turned in another OK start. He was effective results-wise, showing improvement with his slider but didn’t pitch entirely deep enough into the game.

Zimmermann threw five-plus innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Zimmermann’s day was done after Todd Frazier hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.

Most notable in his performance: He induced double-digit swings-and-misses for the first time this season.

Chicago opened the contest with a run in the first inning, but the Tigers responded in the second, when Justin Upton hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot.

They scored twice in the fifth inning on an RBI double for Jose Iglesias.

Avila and Castellanos each had three hits. Upton, Iglesias and Hicks each had two.

It was an outstanding effort from the Tigers’ bullpen, which allowed no runs in the final four innings. Francisco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Tigers’ 10-game homestand continues on Monday with the opener of a four-game set against the Indians.

