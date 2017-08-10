Detroit Tigers to wear nicknames on jerseys for MLB Players Weekend

We've got our favorites, what are yours? (Photo: Detroit Tigers)

DETROIT - Major League Baseball announced a new Players Weekend event for Aug. 25-27.

Players will be able to wear uniquely colored and designed equipment and accessories.

They also will wear nicknames on the backs of their jerseys, which afterwards will be auctioned off with the money going to charity.

Some Detroit Tigers got into the spirit of the event. Mikie Mahtook chose “Night Hawk,” Michael Fulmer chose “Fulm Piece” and James McCann went with “McCannon.”

Some nicknames are familiar, with Miguel Cabrera going with "Miggy," Justin Upton donning "J-Up" and Justin Verlander with "JV."

Others didn’t exactly embrace the frivolity. Nicholas Castellanos chose — wait for it — “Nick.”

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t have a nickname on his jersey, but he did have an idea.

“Rolls-Royce,” he said. “I can advertise something and maybe get some money.”

Other standouts include Jose Iglesias' "Candelita," Victor Martinez's "Papicho" and Andrew Romine's "Robomb."

The Tigers will wear the jerseys in Chicago against the White Sox.

