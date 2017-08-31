Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton rounds the bases on his solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Juan Nicasio during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP

Justin Upton might be on his way out of Detroit.

The Tigers are close to finalizing an deal that would send Upton to the L.A. Angels. Ken Rosenthal, citing anonymous sources, was first to report to negotiations ahead of Thursday's 11:59 p.m. deadline to trade players and still have them be eligible for the postseason.

Rosenthal, of The Athletic, said the Tigers would get right-handed pitching prospect Grayson Long from the Angels in the deal, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi said the deal would include a "lower-level" player to be named later.

Upton, the power-hitting leftfielder, has been a bright spot on a poor Tigers team this season. He's hitting .279 with 28 homers and 94 RBIs.

On Thursday, the Angels dealt former Tigers centerfielder Cameron Maybin to the Astros, a move that could play into the team's bid to acquire Upton.

Upton is owed nearly $90 million over the remaining life of his contract, which expires in 2021, and he makes . A departure would signal a clear rebuild for a franchise that entered the season with one of the league's highest payrolls and didn't come close to contending for a playoff spot.

The Tigers (58-74) entered Thursday in fourth place in the American League Central, 18 games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians.

Tigers general manager Al Avila hinted at a rebuild in a letter to season-ticket holders earlier this week, saying "2017 has been frustrating for all of us in the organization" and "we have committed to spending and investing significant resources in player development."

Long, the reported prospect in the deal, is 8-6 this season with a 2.52 ERA in 121 2/3 innings for the Mobile BayBears, the Angels' Double-A affiliate in Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder started the season in Class-A Advance Inland Empire in San Bernardino, Calif., finishing 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft out of Texas A&M.

Contact Anthony Fenech: afenech@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @anthonyfenech.

