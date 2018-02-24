Detroit Tigers wear Stoneman-Douglas High School hats against Yankees

Tigers Nick Castellanos (9) wearing cap of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball team, before the exhibition game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to honor the victims of Feb. 14's attack. (Photo: Kim Klement USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA - he Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees — along with the rest of Major League Baseball — are honoring the victims of the shooting at Stoneman-Douglas High School this week.

The Tigers and Yankees both wore Stoneman-Douglas caps during their Grapefruit League opener on Friday afternoon.

Today, we join Major League Baseball in wearing caps to honor the victims and survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/NVjK9MQ2T5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 23, 2018

All Major League teams had the option of wearing the hats during warm-ups or the game. The Tigers will only be wearing the hats for Friday's game.

New Era, the official on-field cap of Major League Baseball, produced more than 2,500 hats that will be worn. Individual teams have the option of auctioning them for benefit funds related to assisting the victims and families of the shooting on Feb. 14. Many are donating proceeds of the auctions to the Broward Education Foundation.

