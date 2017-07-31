Detroit Tigers won't trade Justin Verlander before MLB trade deadline

Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in the dugout during the third inning on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Comerica Park. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, DFP)

NEW YORK - Justin Verlander will remain a Detroit Tiger.

After weeks worth of trade speculation regarding their ace right-hander, the Tigers did not receive the kind of offer before today’s 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline to part with him.

He will not be traded, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

It was the most sensitive of situations for general manager Al Avila, who was faced with a trade market that was not willing to take on Verlander’s contract: He is owed roughly $66 million through 2019. In order for the Tigers to have traded Verlander – a face of the franchise player – they would have needed a sizeable prospect return while not eating too much of that contract. Though teams were interested, there were too many obstacles to hurdle.

Don’t discount an August trade, however unlikely: Verlander likely will clear waivers, which would open the possibility of a trade but traditionally, big names do not get moved in August.

The team is also open to discussions in the future – this winter and approaching the trade deadline next off-season – at a time in which more money would be lopped off his current contract and perhaps, his performance could dictate the kind of return the Tigers are seeking.

