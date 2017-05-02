Miggy, Tigers club Kluber in 5-2 win

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera blasts a two-run home run to left during the third inning against the Indians on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Comerica Park. Carlos Osorio, AP

Miguel Cabrera came off the disabled list and resumed his domination of Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber. Cabrera hit a two-run home run in the third inning, his sixth career home run off Kluber.

Cabrera was replaced at first base by Andrew Romine in the eighth inning as a precaution. Cabrera said his groin tightened in the same spot that caused him to go on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.

The Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

It was the fourth win in five meetings this season for the Tigers over the Indians. The Tigers were 4-14 last season against the Tribe.

Cabrera came into the game batting .440 lifetime against Kluber. Cabrera’s two-run shot was part of a three-run third inning for the Tigers. It was his 450th career home run, breaking a tie with Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero for 38th in MLB history.

Justin Verlander allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings for the Tigers. He allowed four walks and struck out five.

“Feel like I still need to be a little more consistent but it was one of those games that you just kind of chalk up and say, ‘Alright, I’m not going to worry about that one,’ ” Verlander said. “When you can’t feel your fingers after a few pitches out there, it’s kind of difficult. It kind of magnifies things. If you’re not quite locked in, it makes your pitches that much worse.”

Velander fared much better than his last outing against the Indians. He gave up a career-high nine on 11 hits over four innings in a 13-6 loss in Cleveland on April 15.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday’s win was similar to Monday’s effort, where Daniel Norris didn’t have his best stuff but the Tigers won 7-1.

“Really similar to Norris’ start last night for Ver,” Ausmus said. “He didn’t have his best command, and he was upset with the walks, but somehow, like he always does, he found a way to go seven innings.”

Kluber left the game with lower back discomfort after giving up five runs on seven hits over three innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Cabrera sent a 94 m.p.h. fastball from Kluber over the fence in left for his fourth home run of the season.

“Well, I mean the home run was obviously a big hit for us,” Ausmus said. “It was good to have him back in the lineup.

“The groin did tighten a little bit — not like it pulled, but it did tighten, so we just played it cautious and got him out of there. He was standing around a lot on a cold night, especially with the win. Just talked to him now, he said it feels a lot better now that it’s warmed up.

“We’ll just see how he is tomorrow.”

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Tuesday night on an RBI single by Michael Brantley that scored Carlos Santana.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Ian Kinsler scored on a two-out single by Victor Martinez.

Alex Avila singled in each of his first two at-bats to help the Tigers add more runs. Romine hit an RBI double to score Avila in the second inning.

Romine came into the game batting .133 (2-for-15) lifetime against Kluber. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and RBI.

After Cabrera’s two-run home run in the third, Avila added a two-out RBI single to give the Tigers a 5-1 lead.

Ausmus was asked before the game about giving Jose Iglesias a day off in favor of Romine, who started at short. Iglesias was batting .154 (2-for-13) lifetime off Kluber. Ausmus said it wasn’t an off day for Iglesias, but rather an “on day for Romine.”

Iglesias finished the game at shortstop after Romine replaced Cabrera at first base.

The Indians cut the deficit to 5-2 in the sixth inning. Lonnie Chisenhall hit an RBI triple to right to score Jose Ramirez.

Justin Wilson allowed one hit in the eighth and struck out two for the Tigers.

Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez earned his seventh save of the season. He gave up a two-out double to Yan Gomes, then a wild pitch to move the runner to third. Rodriguez fell behind 3-0 to Santana, battled back to a full count, but ultimately gave up the walk.

But Rodriguez got out of the jam when Francisco Lindor popped out to third to end the game.

“I’d rather him get on base with a base hit, but not with a walk,” Rodriguez said of the walk to Santana. “Still feel like it was a good decent pitch, 3-2.

“But end of the day, got the job done. That’s the bottom line.”

Detroit Free Press