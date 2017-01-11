Tigers announce invitations to spring training

World's Joe Jimenez, of the Detroit Tigers, throws during the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game against Team United States, Sunday, July 12, 2015, in Cincinnati. (Photo: John Minchillo, Associated Press)

The Detroit Tigers have invited 22 minor league players to major league spring training. Many of those previously had been announced, but a few names stand out.

Right-handed reliever Joe Jimenez, considered one of the organization’s most promising young arms, will be in big-league camp for a second consecutive season.

In 2016, Jimenez tore through the minor leagues, posting a 1.51 ERA and 0.80 WHIP between Class A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo. He struck out 78 batters in 53 2/3 innings and has put himself in a position to make his major league debut. It’s likely he will get some more seasoning with the Mud Hens to start the season but could force the team’s hand with a big spring.

Also keep an eye on outfielder Mike Gerber and catcher Grayson Greiner.

Gerber, 24, hit .276 with 18 home runs and 80 RBIs between Lakeland and Double-A Erie last season. He is ranked the No. 6 prospect in the Tigers’ organization by Baseball America.

Greiner, 24, is a two-time spring training invitee. After a down season in 2015, he did not receive an invite last season but rebounded with a strong regular season, hitting .293 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs between Lakeland and Toledo. Greiner was one of the team’s representatives in the 2016 Arizona Fall League. He likely will start the season with the SeaWolves and play for another year under the tutelage of former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish.

Other spring training invitees are: right-handed pitchers A.J. Achter, Ruben Alaniz, William Cuevas, Jeff Ferrell, Logan Kensing, Dustin Molleken, Edward Mujica, Angel Nesbitt and Adam Ravenelle; catchers Miguel Gonzalez and Austin Green; infielders Dominic Ficociello, Omar Infante, Efren Navarro, Brett Pill and Brendan Ryan and outfielders Jason Krizan, Juan Perez and Alex Presley.

Detroit Free Press