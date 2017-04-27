Tigers' fielding, K-Rod, hitting not good enough in 2-1 loss

Tigers outfielder Jim Adduci (right) attempts to catch the ball as he collides with outfielder Tyler Collins (left) during the sixth inning of the Tigers' 2-1 loss (Photo: Raj Mehta USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler Collins made a mistake.

Playing in centerfield in the top of the sixth inning this afternoon, the mistake was another miscommunication. This time, rightfielder Jim Adduci was his tag-team partner. The two have only played two games in the outfield together and on this shallow fly ball to right-center, they collided.

Nelson Cruz, who should have been walking back to the dugout, was suddenly standing on second base. Shortly thereafter, the Tigers had fallen behind.

But Collins made up for his mistake in earnest the next half inning, doubling off the right-center and coming around to score the tying run two batters later.

It stayed tied until the ninth inning, when Francisco Rodriguez was once again bitten by left-handed hitting. Rodriguez allowed a double to Kyle Seager, a single to Ben Gamel and took his second loss of the season, 2-1, at Comerica Park.

Rodriguez’s struggles are not new: He has allowed at least one run in six of his nine appearances this season and has blown two saves.

It spoiled a strong start by ace right-hander Justin Verlander, though the Tigers offense was hushed for the second consecutive day. They totaled four hits, three by Collins.

The Collins-Adduci clash was the only stain on Verlander’s otherwise superb day.

Shaking off a stinker against the Indians and a struggle against the Twins, the righty reverted to top form, throwing seven innings of one-run baseball.

That run was unearned

Verlander allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked two.

Pitching on three days rest, lefty reliever Justin Wilson was filthy in the eighth inning, striking out the side. Through 11 appearances, Wilson has yet to allow a run. He has 15 strikeouts and three walks.

Collins reached base four times. He scored the tying run when Robinson Cano returned the favor, botching a Victor Martinez groundball into the shift in shallow right-centerfield.

It was the only run the Tigers would score. They are 11-10.

