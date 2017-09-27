Soto, Stewart named Tigers minor league players of the year

Christin Stewart has been named the Detroit Tigers’ minor league player of the year and Gregory Soto pitcher of the year, according to the team.

Stewart’s honor was his second consecutive and indicates a player that could be on the cusp of significant major league time in 2018. Soto’s honor shows how deep the Tigers are in prospect pitching.

“It’s a great accomplishment to stand out in what has become a formidable farm system,” vice president of player development Dave Littlefield said in a statement. “And they did just that. Tigers fans have every reason to be excited for these players’ bright futures.” In 2017, Stewart, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2015, hit .256 with 28 home runs and 86 RBIs for Double-A Erie. It was his first full season with the SeaWolves.

Stewart has plenty of power and profiles as a middle-of-the-order hitter for the Tigers in the future, though talent evaluators have questions about his defense. Still, his offensive improvement figures to move him to Triple-A Toledo early next season and then, perhaps, the Tigers.

Soto, 22, is a young left-hander with plenty of potential.

This season, he posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP between Class A Lakeland and West Michigan, with 144 strikeouts in 124 innings. Soto made 18 starts with the Whitecaps this season and was 10-1. He could take the all-important jump to Erie next season.

