Tickets for the Whitecaps 25th season now on sale

The West Michigan Whitecaps, the Detroit Tigers' Class A affiliate, play their home games in Comstock Park at Fifth Third Ballpark, which has a seating capacity of 9,500. (Photo: fb.com)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - The West Michigan Whitecaps open their season in just 50 days, and on Tuesday, Feb. 20, fans will have their first opportunity to purchase tickets for any game this season.

The commemorative season will be celebrated all season long starting off on Opening Day, Thursday, April 5, with a special 25th season replica jersey given to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Fifth Third Bank.

Other 25th season promotions to note are: a championship ring series giveaway starting on Saturday, May 12 with a replica 1996 championship ring. Other replica ring giveaway dates are: Sunday, June 17 (1998 championship), Saturday, July 14 (2004 championship), Saturday, July 28 (2006 championship), Sunday, Aug. 5 (2007 championship) and Saturday, Sept. 1 (2015 championship).

The team will also pay tribute to the first ten seasons of the franchise by wearing replica jerseys for four games this season.

The season will not only have promotions celebrating the 25th season but will feature the largest promotions schedule ever at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Fans will want to take note of the new "FANomenal Fridays" presented by MI Student Aid." These start on Friday, May 11 and will feature a family friendly theme, an outside entertainer, and special activities throughout the game.

The Tigers Wednesdays series kicks off Wednesday, June 6 with former Tigers player Cecil Fielder.

Dime Dog Nights are back on three nights (July 2, July 31 and August 21)

Other popular promotions scheduled are Sumo Wrestlers on June 7, Star Wars Night on June 30, Dog Day on July 1, the Human Cannonball on July 14, BirdZerk! on July 28, MSU / U of M Rivalry Night on Aug. 16 and a Salute to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Complete 2018 schedule and ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

2018 West Michigan Whitecaps