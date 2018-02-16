West Michigan Whitecaps looking for organist

(Photo: instagram.com/whitecaps)

The West Michigan Whitecaps are starting a search for an organist who can play during the games at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The organist will be expected to play several songs throughout the game including Take Me Out to the Ballgame, Star Spangled Banner, and other stadium favorites.

"This will be our 25th season and we wanted to bring back a ballpark favorite," said Matt Hoffman Whitecaps Promotions Manager.

Auditions for the position will be on March 3 starting at 10 a.m. Anyone who is interested can apply at whitecapsbaseball.com.

The Whitecaps season opens on April 5, and the first game will be against the South Bend Cubs.

