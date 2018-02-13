Whitecaps 4Topps tickets now on sale

(Photo: instagram.com/whitecaps)

Batter up! Whitecaps tickets are now on sale.

The West Michigan Whitecaps season starts on Thursday, April 5, and tickets for Safeco 4Topps went on sale this morning, Feb. 13.

There are 30 of these tables available and they are located behind home plate. Each table can be rented for $120 game and comes with four tickets and wait service.

Tickets for the tables can be bought at www.whitecapsbaseball.com or calling the front office at 616.784.4131.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV