Whitecaps' Beercheese Poutine named best food in all of baseball

We're going to show those Canadians a thing or two about food. Take fries add pulled pork, bbq sauce, beer cheese sauce and green onions put them all together and it makes all of our friends from the Great White North go from 'Eh to Heeeeeey! (Photo: West Michigan Whitecaps)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Beercheese Poutine -- a fan-voted favorite at the Fifth Third Ballpark -- won the annual fan voting contest last spring.

Ballpark Digest, a leading web resource for ballpark news and baseball culture, named the poutine the best new food item in all of baseball.

The idea for Beercheese Poutine was submitted by Muskegon native Rusty Morningstar. It's made of pulled pork, barbeque sauce, beer cheese and green onions and is served over waffle fries.

