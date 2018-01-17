Whitecaps fans, the time is now to submit menu ideas for 2018 season!

We're going to show those Canadians a thing or two about food. Take fries add pulled pork, bbq sauce, beer cheese sauce and green onions put them all together and it makes all of our friends from the Great White North go from 'Eh to Heeeeeey! (Photo: West Michigan Whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Before the first pitch of spring training flies, the West Michigan Whitecaps are looking for the next star on the Fifth Third Ballpark menu.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 17, fans can submit ideas for what new food items they would like to see served at Fifth Third Ballpark this summer.

This is the ninth year that a food item submitted by fans will be on the menu.

Past winners include the Declaration of Indigestion, Dutch Love, Baco and last year’s winner, Beercheese Poutine.

“The ideas we see from fans can get really crazy!” said Whitecaps Vice President Jim Jarecki in a press release. “The submissions from the fans show their passion for interesting foods, and it just blows us away every year.”"It’s a great way for West Michigan to shake off the winter blues.”

Submissions will be taken through Wednesday, Jan. 31.

They can be made via e-mail at playball@whitecapsbaseball.com or by clicking this link. All submissions are asked to be accompanied by a complete description and a picture, if possible.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 27, fans will be able to vote for their choice for the new 2018 concessions item.

Voting will take place on www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy.

The Whitecaps open the 2017 season on Thursday, April 5 against the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 p.m. Season and group tickets are now on sale; individual tickets will go on sale in February.

Complete ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available online.

