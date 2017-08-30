Whitecaps slash ticket prices for final regular season games

The West Michigan Whitecaps, the Detroit Tigers' Class A affiliate, play their home games in Comstock Park at Fifth Third Ballpark, which has a seating capacity of 9,500. (Photo: fb.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Summer is coming to an end and there's no better way to celebrate than low price ticket to a Whitecaps game!

Reserved seat tickets for the West Michigan Whitecaps’ 2017 final regular-season game on Labor Day will be offered for a special $5 price.

For two days, Aug. 30 and 31, fans can purchase reserved seat tickets to the Monday, Sept. 4 Labor Day finale for just $5 each, more than half-off the regular $12.50 price. The Labor Day season finale is a 1 p.m. start against the Fort Wayne TinCaps and will feature $1 brats, courtesy of Johnsonville.

Tickets will be available at this special price at the Fifth Third Ballpark ticket office, by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or you can order them online by clicking here. The special ticket price will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 and run for two days ending at midnight Thursday, Aug. 31. There is a limit of eight tickets per person.

The Labor Day Weekend homestand will feature the final two fireworks shows of the season. Sunday is also the last Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Day where the first 1,000 kids 12 & under eat free. Fans can play catch and get autographs on the field pre-game and post-game all kids 12 & under get to run the bases courtesy of Michigan’s Adventure.

The Whitecaps secured a Midwest League playoff berth by winning the first half of the East Division. The Whitecaps road to a seventh Midwest League title begins Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Dayton and then the team returns home for Game 2 of the best of three series on Thursday, Sept. 7.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV