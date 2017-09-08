Mona Shores beats Rockford in overtime

Early on, Mona Shores is about to punt on a fourth down. and it went back to the Rockford's endzone. The Rams with the first score of the game score 7-0, Rockford.

Sailors come back quickly when quarterback Tristan Robbins flips to Ke'Sean Sandifer, who takes it down the field for a touchdown that score tied the game and that's how the first half would end.



Rockford took the lead back in the third quarter and this game would go into over time. Mona Shores eventually takes it with a final of 30-24.

